People in Kerry urged to support Cystic Fibrosis Ireland's 65 Roses Day

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland is urging Kerry people for their support on 65 Roses Day, which takes place this week.

The organisation provides equipment, counselling services and supports to people with CF and their families.

65 Roses Day takes place on Friday (April 12th) and aims to raise €300,000 nationally.

The charity are encouraging people to support their purple roses drive which are taking place in locations in Killarney (Killarney Outlet Centre), Tralee (Manor West Shopping centre and Dunnes Stores) and online.

