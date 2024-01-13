Advertisement
News

People in Kerry invited to have their say on the Hen Harrier Threat Response Plan

Jan 13, 2024 12:10 By radiokerrynews
People in Kerry invited to have their say on the Hen Harrier Threat Response Plan
The Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform has launched a public consultation on the Hen Harrier threat response plan.

Malcolm Noonan launched the plan recently, which aims to identify actions to address and reverse threats and pressures on the bird.

A significant decline in the species population has been witnessed in recent years, with eight areas of special protection set up nationwide.

This includes a breeding hen harrier SPA in Kerry, located on the Stacks Mountains to (Mull-uck–a–rye-urk) Mullagherierk Mountains, West Limerick Hills, and Mount Eagle SPA.

Submissions on the Hen Harrier threat response plan can be made until February 14th , with a link available on the Radio Kerry website.

Submissions may be made by email or by post to the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Further information is available at:  gov.ie - Public Consultation on the Draft Hen Harrier Threat Response Plan, Environmental Report and Natura Impact Statement (www.gov.ie)

