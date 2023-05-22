Advertisement
People in Kerry encouraged to register as organ donors

May 22, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
People in Kerry encouraged to register as organ donors
Pictured Senator Mark Daly; Christina Hegarty, Road Safety and Education Manager, RSA; Dr Catherine Motherway, Clinical Lead, ODTI, HSE; and Carol Moore, Chief Executive of the Irish Kidney Association Photo by Andres Poveda
People in Kerry are being encouraged to register as organ donors.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is supporting the Irish Kidney Association in encouraging people to sign up.

This week marks Organ Donor Awareness Week and just 46% of Irish motorists have registered as an organ donor.

Kerry Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly has been the Irish Kidney Association’s nominee to the Seanad since 2007.

He believes there’s merit to further explore how legislation can be drafted to include data sharing of information with healthcare professionals to facilitate a more informed discussion with families around the issue.

