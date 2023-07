People in Kerry asked to make views known on new plan to tackle waste

People in Kerry are being called on to make their views known on a new plan that aims to tackle the challenge of waste in Ireland.

The National Waste Management Plan for a Circular Economy is Irelandā€™s framework for the prevention and management of waste, and will cover the years 2023 to 2029.

Itā€™s replacing the existing Regional Waste Management Plans, and will be managed by the three Regional Waste Management Planning Lead Authorities; Kerry will be covered by Limerick City and County Council.

The plan aims to shift Ireland towards a more circular economy, where resources are reused or recycled as much as possible.

Submissions or observations can be made until July 5th, online at www.mywaste.ie, by email to [email protected], or by post to:

Regional Waste Coordinator

Southern Region Waste

Management Office,

Limerick City & County Council,

Lissanalta House,

Dooradoyle, County Limerick.