People in Kerry asked to make views known on new plan to tackle waste

People in Kerry are being called on to make their views known on a new plan that aims to tackle the challenge of waste in Ireland.

The National Waste Management Plan for a Circular Economy is Ireland’s framework for the prevention and management of waste, and will cover the years 2023 to 2029.

It’s replacing the existing Regional Waste Management Plans, and will be managed by the three Regional Waste Management Planning Lead Authorities; Kerry will be covered by Limerick City and County Council.

The plan aims to shift Ireland towards a more circular economy, where resources are reused or recycled as much as possible.

Submissions or observations can be made until July 5th, online at www.mywaste.ie, by email to [email protected], or by post to:

Regional Waste Coordinator

Southern Region Waste

Management Office,

Limerick City & County Council,

Lissanalta House,

Dooradoyle, County Limerick.