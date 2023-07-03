Advertisement
News

People in Kerry asked to make views known on new plan to tackle waste

Jul 3, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrynews
People in Kerry asked to make views known on new plan to tackle waste People in Kerry asked to make views known on new plan to tackle waste
Share this article

People in Kerry are being called on to make their views known on a new plan that aims to tackle the challenge of waste in Ireland.

The National Waste Management Plan for a Circular Economy is Ireland’s framework for the prevention and management of waste, and will cover the years 2023 to 2029.

It’s replacing the existing Regional Waste Management Plans, and will be managed by the three Regional Waste Management Planning Lead Authorities; Kerry will be covered by Limerick City and County Council.

Advertisement

The plan aims to shift Ireland towards a more circular economy, where resources are reused or recycled as much as possible.

Submissions or observations can be made until July 5th, online at www.mywaste.ie, by email to [email protected], or by post to:

Regional Waste Coordinator

Advertisement

Southern Region Waste

Management Office,

Limerick City & County Council,

Advertisement

Lissanalta House,

Dooradoyle, County Limerick.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus