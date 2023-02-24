People in Kerry asked to make views known on make-up of Dáil and European constituencies

People in Kerry and across the country are being asked to make their views known on the make-up of Dáil and European constituencies.

It’s as the Electoral Commission is set to compile a report and recommendations, following an increase in population.

An Coimisiún Toghcháin or the Electoral Commission has been set up in accordance with the Electoral Reform Act 2022, and follows the publication of the Census 2022 Preliminary Results.

Advertisement

It’s independent of government, reporting directly to the Oireachtas, and its functions include the publication of a report and recommendations on constituencies for election to the Dáil and European Parliament.

The commission is inviting written submissions to be considered in this report on the make-up and boundaries of constituencies.

It has compiled a statement and tables showing statistics based on the preliminary Census 2022 results for the existing Dáil and European Parliament constituencies – this is available to view online or on request from the Electoral Commission.

Advertisement

The closing date for submissions is May 10th.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly recently asked in the Dáil, if a publication date was known for this report – which is expected to see changes in the make-up of constituencies due to an increase in the country’s population.

In response, Minister for Local Government, Darragh O'Brien said under law, the report must be published within three months of the publication of final Census results.

Advertisement

These are expected to be published by the Central Statistics Office this spring, which would indicate that a final report from Electoral Commission on Dáil and European Parliament constituencies would be expected this summer.

The Electoral Commission, Dublin Castle, Dublin 2, or by email to [email protected]