Advertisement
News

People in Kerry asked to consider fostering

Oct 21, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrynews
People in Kerry asked to consider fostering
Share this article

People in Kerry are being asked to consider fostering children and young people this National Fostering Week.

According to Tusla, the child and family agency, 133 children are currently fostered by carers in Kerry.

Across Ireland, close to 4,000 (3,866) foster carers open their homes to children.

Advertisement

Tusla says there aren’t enough foster placements for children who need them, as demand has increased, due to issues such as the housing crisis, poverty, drugs, and criminality.

For more details visit fostering.ie

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 60% rise in theft from shops recorded in Kerry so far this year
Advertisement
Roscommon community donates to Ballybunion Sea Rescue in honour of local drowning victim
Council to review closure of N70 in early November in bid to reduce schedule to week-nights only
Advertisement

Recommended

Super and National leagues continue today
Kerry FC end season with draw
Kingdom side bidding for Munster final spot
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus