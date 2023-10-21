People in Kerry asked to consider fostering

People in Kerry are being asked to consider fostering children and young people this National Fostering Week.

According to Tusla, the child and family agency, 133 children are currently fostered by carers in Kerry.

Across Ireland, close to 4,000 (3,866) foster carers open their homes to children.

Tusla says there aren’t enough foster placements for children who need them, as demand has increased, due to issues such as the housing crisis, poverty, drugs, and criminality.

For more details visit fostering.ie