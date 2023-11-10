People encouraged to attend event marking Remembrance Sunday in Tralee this weekend

An event will take place in Tralee this weekend to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The ceremony takes place at the Munster Fusiliers monument in Ballymullen, to honour the Kerry people who died in World War I.

Independent councillor for the Tralee Municipal District, Sam Locke is urging people to come and pay their respects.

Advertisement

He says it’s important to remember those who served under the Irish banner.

Two wreaths will be laid at the ceremony - which takes place at 12 noon in Ballymullen on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Munster Fusiliers monument, which was erected in 2015, has been the subject of controversy and has previously been vandalised.

Meanwhile, Cllr Locke says the wreaths laid last year were thrown over a ditch.

He says there is no reason for people in the county to take offence to the event marking Remembrance Sunday.