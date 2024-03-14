A candidate for Ireland South, in the upcoming European Parliament elections, will launch his campaign in Tralee tonight.

People Before Profit's Cian Prendiville will be speaking at a public meeting in the Grand Hotel in Tralee at 8 o'clock this evening.

He was heavily involved in the campaign against water charges, and believes we need similar movements for housing, healthcare and climate action.

He is also very vocal on Gaza and has criticised both the government and Sinn Féin for planning visits to the White House for St Patrick’s Day.