Advertisement
News

People Before Profit candidate in upcoming European Parliament elections to launch campaign in Tralee tonight

Mar 14, 2024 18:11 By radiokerrynews
People Before Profit candidate in upcoming European Parliament elections to launch campaign in Tralee tonight
Share this article

A candidate for Ireland South, in the upcoming European Parliament elections, will launch his campaign in Tralee tonight.

People Before Profit's Cian Prendiville will be speaking at a public meeting in the Grand Hotel in Tralee at 8 o'clock this evening.

He was heavily involved in the campaign against water charges, and believes we need similar movements for housing, healthcare and climate action.

Advertisement

He is also very vocal on Gaza and has criticised both the government and Sinn Féin for planning visits to the White House for St Patrick’s Day.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cabinet to discuss potential posthumous pardon of two Kerry men in coming weeks
Advertisement
Man questioned by gardaí after young woman seriously assaulted in Tralee
Top quality Kerry farmland hits nearly €20,000/acre
Advertisement

Recommended

Cabinet to discuss potential posthumous pardon of two Kerry men in coming weeks
Man questioned by gardaí after young woman seriously assaulted in Tralee
Man questioned by gardaí after serious assault in Tralee
Man arrested in connection with alleged serious assault of woman in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus