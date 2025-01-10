People asked to conserve water to allow critically low reservoirs in Castleisland area to fully replenish

Uisce Éireann is appealing to people to conserve water to allow reservoirs in the Castleisland area, which were at a critically low level, to fully replenish.

The national utility says the reservoir at Dooneen in Castleisland was severely depleted and at a critically low level.

The utility is asking to people not to leave their taps running overnight or continuously to allow reservoirs to refill fully.

Power outages, as a result of the cold weather, impacted the Brosna Water Treatment Plant, causing outages in the Brosna, Knocknagoshel and Castleisland areas.

Uisce Éireann says water has now been restored to most areas in the Brosna and Knocknagoshel regions.

However, it says the reservoir at Dooneen, Castleisland, which it says was severely depleted and at a critically low level, continues to slowly refill; this is the furthest point from Brosna Water Treatment Plant.

Uisce Éireann operations lead in Kerry, Charlie O’Leary says they are asking people throughout Kerry not to leave their taps running during the night as it's having a knock-on effect on the capacity levels of reservoirs.

He says the utility is continuously monitoring all the reservoirs and need them to be replenished for water to be fully restored to customers.

Mr O’Leary also says while it does take longer for water to return to customers on higher ground or at the end of the water network, water will come through, but they need to allow the reservoirs time to refill and that requires water to be used in a conservative manner at the moment.

Uisce Éireann Operations Lead in Kerry, Charlie O’Leary says it’s not sustainable to have reservoirs at critically low levels as it would mean that water supply restrictions or shut-offs would be needed.