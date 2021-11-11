Penney's introduces autism-friendly shopping in Tralee and Killarney

Retailer Penney’s is to introduce autism-friendly shopping experiences - including sensory friendly shopping hours - to its Tralee and Killarney stores.

The idea is to create an inclusive shopping experience for people with autism, their friends and families.

The initiative has been developed in partnership with AsIAm, Ireland’s national autism charity.

Every Sunday, starting from 14 November, people with autism can visit Penney's stores during the Sensory Friendly Shopping Hour - the first hour of store opening - secure in the knowledge that several measures are in place to ensure a calmer and more inclusive shopping experience.

These measures include noise reduction across the store, such as silencing tills and in-store announcements and turning off in-store music, while also offering additional assistance and support from in-store Champions, who have all received specialised training from AsIAm.