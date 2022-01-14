PCR COVID-19 testing in Killarney today

The HSE has confirmed there will be further COVID-19 testing in Killarney today.

The pop-up centre is in St Mary's Parish Hall and will operate by appointment only.

There is no drive through in the Killarney facility; the HSE says there's a Kerry County Council car park beside the hall.

Advertisement

It says thanks to the National Ambulance Service, it's in a position to offer the additional PCR test appointments in Killarney.

The provision of future dates for pop-up test centres will be reviewed in conjunction with the National Ambulance Service.