PCR COVID-19 testing in Killarney today

Jan 14, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrynews
The HSE has confirmed there will be further COVID-19 testing in Killarney today.

The pop-up centre is in St Mary's Parish Hall and will operate by appointment only.

There is no drive through in the Killarney facility; the HSE says there's a Kerry County Council car park beside the hall.

It says thanks to the National Ambulance Service, it's in a position to offer the additional PCR test appointments in Killarney.

The provision of future dates for pop-up test centres will be reviewed in conjunction with the National Ambulance Service.

 

