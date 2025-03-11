Advertisement
Pay deal agreed in long running dispute affecting Section 39 workers

Mar 11, 2025 08:13 By radiokerrynews

A pay deal has been agreed in a long running dispute affecting Section 39 workers in the community and voluntary sector.

The breakthrough came overnight, following talks at the WRC between unions and government representatives.

The Kerry Parents and Friends Association is among the Section 39 organisations impacted.

The breakthrough at the Workplace Relations Commission follows a long-running dispute which hit the headlines during the general election campaign, following an encounter between Simon Harris and a disability worker.

The proposals agreed last night include a 9.25 percent pay increase over two years.

SIPTU, the union which represents many of the workers, said last night "not all issues are resolved, but it is a step forward in securing fair pay and recognition".

A consultation process will now take place with those members, to allow them to consider the proposals. 

Sport

Tuesday GAA

Mar 11, 2025 07:56
