A SIPTU organiser says Section 39 workers in Kerry have had enough.

That's according to Sharon Cregan, who was talking as Section 39 workers across Kerry, and the rest of the country, ballot on taking industrial action.

Section 39 organisations are non-profits which independently provide essential health and social care services, often on behalf of the state, to complement public sector services.

The result of the SIPTU ballot is expected to be known on Thursday, 27th February.

The name comes from Section 39 of the Health Act 2004, which allows the HSE to provide funding to these organisations without making them part of the official health service.

They are usually funded by a mix of government grants, charitable donations and fundraising.

Their employees are not automatically entitled to the same pay scales, pensions, and benefits as public sector staff doing the same work.

The union claims the government has reneged on previous commitments to implement pay parity with those employed by the HSE directly.

The Kerry Parents and Friends Association is one of the best known Section 39 organisations in Kerry.

SIPTU's Sharon Cregan says many members feel industrial action is their only option: