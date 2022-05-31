Paul Galvin and Don O'Neill involved in MTU schools sustainable fashion programme

An MTU programme for Kerry secondary school students aims to highlight the importance of sustainable fashion
Over 100 students recently took part in HABERDASHERY, which included sessions with guest speakers - international fashion designer Don O’Neill, and clothing brand founder Paul Galvin.
It’s a two-day programme where senior cycle students redesign, repurpose, and reuse clothing, footwear, bags, and accessories.
A follow-on programme, THE DASH is being run with Keohane Athletic Club.
Educating second level students is a key focus of the Circular Bioeconomy Research Group at Munster Technological University.
Schools or businesses who would like to participate in the HABERDASHERY and/or DASH programmes should contact Eve Savage at [email protected]
Participating schools (Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, Presentation Listowel, St Pat's CBS Castleisland, and Causeway Comprehensive) with Paul Galvin, Eve Savage (MTU) and Dr Helena McMahon (MTU)
