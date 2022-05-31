Advertisement
Paul Galvin and Don O'Neill involved in MTU schools sustainable fashion programme

May 31, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Paul Galvin and Don O'Neill involved in MTU schools sustainable fashion programme Paul Galvin and Don O'Neill involved in MTU schools sustainable fashion programme
Jakub Mikolajczuk of Mercy Mounthawk Tralee with Paul Galvin, and Dr Helena McMahon (MTU).
An MTU programme for Kerry secondary school students aims to highlight the importance of sustainable fashion

Over 100 students recently took part in HABERDASHERY, which included sessions with guest speakers - international fashion designer Don O’Neill, and clothing brand founder Paul Galvin.

It’s a two-day programme where senior cycle students redesign, repurpose, and reuse clothing, footwear, bags, and accessories.

A follow-on programme, THE DASH is being run with Keohane Athletic Club.

Educating second level students is a key focus of the Circular Bioeconomy Research Group at Munster Technological University.

Schools or businesses who would like to participate in the HABERDASHERY and/or DASH programmes should contact Eve Savage at [email protected]

Causeway Comprehensive - Antonia Hertzch, Marlen Franz and Elle McCarthy with Paul Galvin, Dr Helena McMahon (MTU).

Causeway Comprehensive - Carolina Storz, Vega Valencia, Margot Souchar and Keith Cotter

St Pat's Castleisland - Mauro Salazar, Sebastian Freudling and Ignatio Ribas Benosa with Paul Galvin and Dr Helena McMahon (MTU)
Presentation Listowel - Alannah Moroney, Caitlin Roos and Laura Lynch with Paul Galvin, and Dr Helena McMahon (MTU)

St Pat's Castleisland - Bosse Karp, Cillian Reidy, Mint O’Connor, Finn Nolan, Cathal Sheehan, Ruiari Bourke, Lee Normoyle and Brian O’Leary with Claire Hally

Participating schools (Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, Presentation Listowel, St Pat's CBS Castleisland, and Causeway Comprehensive) with Paul Galvin, Eve Savage (MTU) and Dr Helena McMahon (MTU)

Noinini Presentation Listowel - Katie Trant, Meabh Kennelly, Eimear Buckley, Noelle Dillon
