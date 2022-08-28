Pattern of crude behaviour on Kerry train route in first six months of the year

There was a pattern of anti-social behaviour on the Kerry train route in the first six months of the year.

That's according to figures provided by the Journal.ie.

The online news outlet says that on January 29th, a man was reportedly harassing women and displaying aggressive behaviour at Mallow train station.

Advertisement

On June 8th, the same accusations were made in relation to a man on board the 13:05 Tralee to Mallow train.

An incident of ‘aggressive sexual harassment’ was reported on the same train four days later while there was a similar complaint on the route on June 29th.

On June 9th, there was an incident on the Tralee to Mallow train which involved a man who was suspected of having a concealed weapon.

Advertisement

Nationally, more than 760 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been recorded in the first six months of the year; nearly half of those happened on the DART network.

Of those incidents, more than 50 included fighting, lewd behaviour accounted for 16, and soiling was the cause of a further six incidents.