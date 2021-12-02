Advertisement
Participating pharmacies in Kerry begin COVID booster rollout  

Dec 2, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Participating pharmacies in Kerry begin COVID booster rollout  
Kerry pharmacies participating in the COVID booster campaign have begun their rollout.

Some community pharmacies in the county are giving booster vaccines to healthcare workers, anyone over 60, anyone with an underlying illness and, if vaccines are left over, to those between 50-59.

Jack Shanahan of Shanahan’s Haven Pharmacy in Castleisland understands most towns will have at least one pharmacy offering the booster.

His pharmacy is involved in the rollout of the free jab.

Mr Shanahan adds not all pharmacies are offering the booster jab for varying reasons; he’s encouraging people to contact their local pharmacy first.

