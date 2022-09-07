Advertisement
News

Part of main Limerick-Kerry road closed following fatal crash

Sep 7, 2022 20:09 By radiokerrynews
Part of main Limerick-Kerry road closed following fatal crash Part of main Limerick-Kerry road closed following fatal crash
Share this article

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic crash on the main N21 Kerry-Limerick road this afternoon.

At around 4:15pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a two car collision that occurred on the N21, Ballingowan, Newcastle West.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out  by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the area between 4:00pm and 4:30pm with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus