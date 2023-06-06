Parking and heavy traffic was dangerous and caused chaos at a West Kerry beach at the weekend.

That’s according to Tommy Griffin, who is from Castlemaine and was at Inch beach in recent days.

He says cars were parked on both sides of the road outside the beach, blocking footpaths while access was blocked at times as a result.

Mr Griffin claims Gardaí were called but they couldn’t attend at the time due to commitments in other parts of the county.

Staff from Kerry County Council were on the beach and they were forced up onto the road to try and deal with traffic management.

Last month, Kerry County Council stated a consultant is preparing development options for the beach, these include traffic management and a parking strategy.

€50,000 was appointed for this project in November 2021.

Tommy Griffin says there’s been no progress made on this plan to date: