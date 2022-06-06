Parental alienation more prevalent than commonly believed claims Kerry cllr

A Kerry County Councillor is welcoming the Department of Justice’s public consultation on parental alienation.

Parental alienation is a process whereby a child becomes estranged from a parent as a result of the other parent’s psychological manipulation.

The department says the term is being increasingly cited in family law courts – however, there’s no clear agreed definition of what constitutes parental alienation in this country.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald has been contacted by parents who say they’ve suffered as a result of this manipulative behaviour; he’s raised the matter twice at Kerry County Council meetings.

Cllr Fitzgerald, who’s a teacher and involved in sports, says parental alienation is more prevalent than people might think.

Closing date for submissions to the Department of Justice on parental alienation is June 24th.

https://www.justice.ie/en/JELR/Pages/Parental_Alienation_Consultation