Parent of mental health patient says he's lost all confidence in CAMHS

The parent of a child who was over-medicated while in the care of South Kerry CAMHS has said he has lost all confidence in the system.

Maurice O'Connell from Cahersiveen, whose 14 year-old son Jason was affected by the prescription of inappropriate medication and poor monitoring, says he has lost all confidence in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services and would prefer to avail of private care. Mr O'Connell says he doesn't accept that no extreme or catastrophic harm was caused by the lapse in care.

The full report is available at www.hse.ie/southkerrycamhsreview and the helpline for any families affected by today's report can be reached on 1800 742 800.