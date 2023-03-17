Advertisement
Parades underway this afternoon in Kerry

Mar 17, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrynews
St Patrick's Day celebrations in The Kingdom. Photo by Marian O'Flaherty
Parades are continuing across Kerry this afternoon.

The Tralee parade is due to start around now from John Joe Sheehy Road, The grand marshal for this parade is Garda Mary Gardiner.

Lixnaw’s and Glenbeigh/Glencar’s parades are also expected to begin around now.

Parades in Duagh, Dingle and Listowel are due to begin within the hour.

Parades in Milltown, Ballyduff and Castlemaine got underway this morning.

One of the Glenbeigh/Glencar parade organisers Mary B Teahan speaks ahead of the parade.

