Padre Pio glove presented to Castleisland parish priest

A glove that belonged to Padre Pio has been handed over to the parish priest of Castleisland and will now be permanently located in the county.

Fr Mossie Brick has been leading devotions to Padre Pio since 2001; they now take place on the third Tuesday of each month in Castleisland.

Padre Pio is celebrated by Catholics for having healing powers with many miraculous healings being attributed to him.

Advertisement

This fingerless glove is one he used to cover wounds on his hands, while servicing as a priest in Italy.

Fr Brick's been calling for this relic to be located in Kerry for some time and it’ll now be permanently located in here; the relic will play a significant role in the monthly devotions in Castleisland.