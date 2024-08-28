Paddy Bushe, a well-known poet and teacher based in Waterville, has been named as this year’s recipient of the Daniel O’Connell Award.

First presented in 2019, the award recognises a person or institution whose activities reflect the idealism of Daniel O’Connell, as well as the challenges of public and community service and leadership.

The award will be presented at the annual Daniel O’Connell Summer School this Friday, at 3.30pm in the Ring of Kerry Hotel in Cahersiveen.

Advertisement

Senator Michael McDowell will deliver the annual Daniel O'Connell Lecture at the summer school which runs for two days and starts on Friday.

“Nobody is more deserving”, Muiris Bric, Director of the Daniel O’Connell Summer School said. “Paddy has spent over fifty years teaching and writing about Iveragh. He interprets the landscape and through his poetry and critical essays and lectures, he helps us to understand ourselves that bit better."