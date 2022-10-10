Daniel O’Connell’s ancestral home had highest number of visitors to any OPW site in Kerry

Daniel O’Connell’s ancestral home had the highest number of visitors to any OPW site in Kerry last year.

That’s according to figures from the Office of Public Works, which manages heritage sites across the country.

Derrynane House, Caherdaniel, the childhood home of the Liberator Daniel O’Connell had over 355,000 people through its doors in 2021.

A list of sites managed by the OPW shows that next is West Kerry’s Gallarus Castle, with 34,000 tourists last year.

There were just over 12,000 sightseers on the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sceilg Mhichíl / Skellig Michael during 2021.

The Blasket Visitor Centre in Dún Chaoin had 11,000 visitors, while the Blasket Island had 8,100 last year.

Ardfert Cathedral saw 8,500 people through its doors, and Killarney’s Ross Castle had 5,200.

Listowel Castle wasn’t open to visitors last year.