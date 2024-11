A paddle boarder was recused from the water in South Kerry earlier, after being spotted in difficulty by a member of the public.

A member of the public saw a man, who had been paddle-boarding, in difficulty in the water in Cuas Crom beach.

This was around 1.10pm and the person quickly called emergency services for help.

The Valentia Lifeboat was tasked to the scene and the man was brought to safey by the lifeboat crew.

The rescue was coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard.