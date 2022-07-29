Ox Park named in honour of Tralee skate boarding legend officially opened

Tralee’s new skate park has been officially opened.

The €200,000 facility near Tralee Sports Complex is named after internationally renowned skateboarder Bruce ‘The Ox’ Kelliher.

Bruce, who grew up nearby in Ard na Lí, died suddenly in January at the age of 48 from a heart attack.

He was called The Ox for his style of skateboarding.

His brother Graham says Bruce would have been delighted to see Ox Park being used and enjoyed by so many.

Tralee Skatepark Community Group applied for and were granted planning permission for the park in 2018. Funding was provided from the Sports Capital Programme, the Leader Programme and Kerry County Council and work began in April . The project was also supported by local fundraising.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Mikey Sheehy said: "I would like to acknowledge all the funding partners for this project, including Kerry County Council, Tralee Skatepark Community Group, the Department of Rural and Community Development through NEWKD and the LEADER programme as well as the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media through Sports Capital Funding."

Justin McCarthy of the Tralee Skateboard Community Group, which campaigned for many years to get a skate park for Tralee, showing his 🛹skills. The late Bruce 'The Ox' Kelliher after whom the park is named had been involved in the park's design. #Tralee #skateboarding 🛹 pic.twitter.com/dC3ndls0nw — Radio Kerry News (@radiokerrynews) July 29, 2022

Graham Kelliher speaking at the opening of Ox Park, Tralee's new skate park, in Oakpark near the sports and leisure centre. It's named after Graham's brother, the renowned skateboarder Bruce 'The Ox' Kelliher' who died suddenly in January at the age of 48. #skateboarding pic.twitter.com/4qpUzffMO3 — Radio Kerry News (@radiokerrynews) July 29, 2022

