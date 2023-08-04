Owner of one million euro Lotto ticket sold in Kerry claims her prize

The lucky owner of a one million euro Lotto ticket sold in South Kerry has claimed her prize.

The woman, who is on holiday in Kerry, bought her ticket in Murphy’s Supervalu on Railway Road in Kenmare.

She won the top prize of a million euro in last Wednesday’s (July 26th) Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The European visitor, who is due to return home next month, wants to keep her identity a secret.

She says she's still in complete shock over the win, but it's a dream come true.

She has no immediate plans for the money, but she does hope to buy a house in the future.