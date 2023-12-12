Advertisement
News

Owner of Killorglin business which is closing after 18 years urges people to shop local

Dec 12, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Owner of Killorglin business which is closing after 18 years urges people to shop local
Share this article

A Kerry business owner says she has been forced to close her doors after 18 years due to the spiralling costs of operation.

Nicola Lynch, who owns Zest Café in Killorglin, says rising overheads and lack of support for small businesses led to the difficult decision.

She says the rise in people working from home, a drop in footfall after covid and the increase in the cost of living also contributed - including an electricity bill of over €37,000.

Advertisement

Ms Lynch is urging people to shop local and support local businesses to prevent further closures.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

TFI Local Link launch four new West Kerry services
Advertisement
Plan to reduce number of deaths on Kerry roads by 15% next year
Update sought on timelines for new chemotherapy day unit at UHK
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee Taxi Association says insurance and licensing changes would help address taxi shortage
Cadbury Ireland extends deal with FAI
Kerry has third level progression rate of 83%
Chelsea defender diagnosed with hamstring injury
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus