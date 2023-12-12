Owner of Killorglin business which is closing after 18 years urges people to shop local

A Kerry business owner says she has been forced to close her doors after 18 years due to the spiralling costs of operation.

Nicola Lynch, who owns Zest Café in Killorglin, says rising overheads and lack of support for small businesses led to the difficult decision.

She says the rise in people working from home, a drop in footfall after covid and the increase in the cost of living also contributed - including an electricity bill of over €37,000.

Ms Lynch is urging people to shop local and support local businesses to prevent further closures.