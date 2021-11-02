Advertisement
Overturned truck in South Kerry causing traffic delays

Nov 2, 2021 09:11 By radiokerrynews
Cahersiveen gardaí are attending the scene of an overturned truck at Mountain Stage, Glenbeigh.

Motorists are told to expect traffic delays in the area.

Localised diversions will be in place for the next hour or so (9am currently).

