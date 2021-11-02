Overturned truck in South Kerry causing traffic delays

Cahersiveen gardaí are attending the scene of an overturned truck at Mountain Stage, Glenbeigh.
Motorists are told to expect traffic delays in the area.
Localised diversions will be in place for the next hour or so (9am currently).
