Temperatures could drop as low as minus 5 degrees tonight, with more weather alerts issued.

Kerry and the entire country will be affected by status yellow ice warnings between the hours of 6 o'clock this evening and 11 o'clock tomorrow morning.

Sleet and snow is expected in north-western areas in particular.

Forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock says the cold spell is here to stay for the rest of the week: