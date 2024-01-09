Advertisement
Overall drop in criminal damage and public order offences recorded in Kerry last year

Jan 9, 2024 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Overall drop in criminal damage and public order offences recorded in Kerry last year
Drunkenness offences in Kerry dropped by 15% last year in comparison to pre-covid figures.

That’s according to information provided by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

According to the figures, 445 drunkenness offenses were recorded in Kerry in 2023; this was unchanged on the year before, and down from 522 on the pre-covid figure.

Criminal damage & public order offences fell in the county last year.

1,260 incidents were recorded, a 17% reduction on 2019, and a fall of 7% year-on-year.

Arson rates increased in the county in 2023, with 21 incidents recorded. Up from 10 the year before; and a jump of 17% on pre-covid.

362 cases of criminal damage (not arson) were reported last year, an increase of 6% on the 2019 figure, but a drop 3.5% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, there was a 31% drop in public order offences last year on the 2019 number, with 432 incidents; a 17.5% fall on 2022.

