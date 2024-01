Over ten sheep have been killed by dogs in Killarney.

Daniel O’Donoghue is a farmer from The Spa in Killarney.

He went to check on his sheep at 8 o’clock this morning and found a number of them had been killed by dogs.

Advertisement

He estimates that up to 13 have been killed at a cost of €1,500.

Mr O’Donoghue says these attacks seem to be happening more frequently and says it’s traumatising for the sheep and farmers: