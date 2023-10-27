There’s an over seven month waiting list for home support in parts of Kerry and Cork.

This service is mainly for older people who wish to remain living at home but require assistance.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare states that as of the end of August, there were 1,648 people waiting for a carer or for additional hours.

It notes this includes some people waiting up to 30 weeks, with delays mainly attributed to a lack of carer availability in an area.

More than 7,000 people in Kerry and Cork receive home support from the HSE.