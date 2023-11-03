Over quarter of a million passengers through Cork Airport last month

Just over quarter of a million passengers passed through Cork Airport last month.
That’s a 23% increase on the same month last year.
The busiest day was October 27th, the Friday of the bank holiday weekend.
