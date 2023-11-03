Advertisement
Over quarter of a million passengers through Cork Airport last month

Nov 3, 2023 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Over quarter of a million passengers through Cork Airport last month
Just over quarter of a million passengers passed through Cork Airport last month.

That’s a 23% increase on the same month last year.

The busiest day was October 27th, the Friday of the bank holiday weekend.

