Over €75,000 allocated to support Kerry festivals and events

Over €75,000 (€75,250) has been allocated to support festivals and events in Kerry.

31 festivals and events across the county are to avail of the funding.

It's being administered by the Community and Tourism Department in Kerry County Council.

A full list of successful applicants is listed below;

Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó'Sé - €2,350

cannonball Ireland - €1,000

Dingle Literary Festival - €2,250

The Lost Sheep Triathlon - €1,200

National Circus Festival of Ireland - €2,200

Cromane Seafest - €2,750

Féile na Bealtaine - €2,750

Listowel International Storytelling Festival - €2,250

Tralee Food Festival - €2,750

Dark Sky Festival - €1,500

Freedom Festival and Mini Hardman - €2,000

Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival - €3,750

Kerry International Film festival - €2,250

Cahersiveen Festival of Music & The Arts - €2,750

Revival - €4,750

Portmagee Annual Set Dance & Traditional Music Weekend - €2,000

Wild Mind Festival - €2,750

International Rally of the Lakes - €2,000

Sean McCarthy Ballad & Storytelling Weekend - €1,000

4th July - €2,250

Christmas in Killarney - €2,250

Dingle Food Festival - €4,750

Listowel Food Fair - €2,250

The Dingle Whiskey International Film Festival - €2,000

Ballybunion Arts Festival - €2,750

MOYA – Festival of Meditation, Ocean, Yoga & Art - €2,750

Dingle Adventure Race - €2,250

Annascual Arts & Music Festival - €2,000

Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle - €2,750

Sneem International Folklore & Storytelling Committee - €2,250

K-FEST - €2,750