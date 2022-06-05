Over €75,000 allocated to support Kerry festivals and events

Over €75,000 (€75,250) has been allocated to support festivals and events in Kerry.
31 festivals and events across the county are to avail of the funding.
It's being administered by the Community and Tourism Department in Kerry County Council.
A full list of successful applicants is listed below;
Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó'Sé - €2,350
cannonball Ireland - €1,000
Dingle Literary Festival - €2,250
The Lost Sheep Triathlon - €1,200
National Circus Festival of Ireland - €2,200
Cromane Seafest - €2,750
Féile na Bealtaine - €2,750
Listowel International Storytelling Festival - €2,250
Tralee Food Festival - €2,750
Dark Sky Festival - €1,500
Freedom Festival and Mini Hardman - €2,000
Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival - €3,750
Kerry International Film festival - €2,250
Cahersiveen Festival of Music & The Arts - €2,750
Revival - €4,750
Portmagee Annual Set Dance & Traditional Music Weekend - €2,000
Wild Mind Festival - €2,750
International Rally of the Lakes - €2,000
Sean McCarthy Ballad & Storytelling Weekend - €1,000
4th July - €2,250
Christmas in Killarney - €2,250
Dingle Food Festival - €4,750
Listowel Food Fair - €2,250
The Dingle Whiskey International Film Festival - €2,000
Ballybunion Arts Festival - €2,750
MOYA – Festival of Meditation, Ocean, Yoga & Art - €2,750
Dingle Adventure Race - €2,250
Annascual Arts & Music Festival - €2,000
Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle - €2,750
Sneem International Folklore & Storytelling Committee - €2,250
K-FEST - €2,750