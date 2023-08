The money raised by Dolly Day was presented at a ceremony in Listowel last night.

Dolly Day was held in the town in June, in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation and Comfort for Chemo.

The Guinness World Record attempt was successful, with over 950 Dolly look-alikes in attendance.

Last night it was announced that €74,670.00 was raised for the charities.