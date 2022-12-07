Over €5 million in funding allocated to six marine projects in Kerry

Over €5 million in funding has been announced for marine infrastructure in Kerry.

The funding was announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, under the second tranche of the Brexit Adjustment Marine infrastructure scheme.

Six projects in the county will benefit from over €5.3 million (€5,308,723) funding announced under the scheme today.

These include Fenit Dredging, which has been awarded over €2.5 million (€2,553,589).

Renard pier will receive over €1.8 million (€1,897,640), for structural repair works to the existing pier.

The other beneficiaries are -

Kilmackalogue pier, Kenmare, to carry out remedial and safety works - €55,100

Pontoon Replacement at Knightstown breakwater - €321,844

provision of concrete slabs and installation of public lights, power and water points at Scraggane pie - €326,650

the installation of a new steel illuminated buoy, new port lights and an upgrade to cardinal marks, at Valentia river - €153,900

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fail TD, Norma Foley, welcomed the announcement saying the “investment will ensure that industry can continue to benefit from secure, modern infrastructure in our key harbours and ports.”