Over €5.5 million in funding for 83 sports clubs and groups in Kerry

Feb 11, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Over €5.5 million in funding for 83 sports clubs and groups in Kerry Over €5.5 million in funding for 83 sports clubs and groups in Kerry
Over €5.5 million in funding has been allocated to 83 sports clubs and organisations in Kerry.

The funding was announced in latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin have welcomed the announcement.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae's also welcoming the news.

This funding can go towards the development of sports and physical recreation facilities and the purchase of non-personal sports equipment throughout the country.

The highest allocation win Kerry is €150,000; that amount was allocated to Brosna GAA for the construction of a new fitness studio, Lixnaw GAA Club to promote physical literacy, Milltown Castlemaine GAA for their field development plan and St Brendans Trust for a multi-purpose all-weather pitch and running track.

Ballyduff GAA Club will receive €149,000 for the construction of gymnasium, while An Riocht Athletic Club, Castleisland will receive €138,631 and Kerry County Council will get €133,188 for Killarney Skate Park.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says he campaigned to increase the fund nationwide:

Kerry allocations under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP):

Ardfert Community Council Ltd An Fearann multi-sports facility – phases 3 and 4 130,000
Asdee Rovers FC Ball Stop Nets and Walking track. 26,367
Ballyduff GAA Club Construction of Gymnasium 149,000
Ballylongford GAA Club LED Flood Lights, Security fence, Courts 120,700
Ballymacelligott GAA Club Extension of Drainage Works Purchase of Equipment 17,065
Barraduff Community Field Org Ltd Walking Track Upgrade led Lights fencing Dugouts 36,649
Beale GAA Floodlighting 11,041
Beaufort GAA Club Beaufort GAA All Weather Surface 134,145
Brosna GAA Construction of new Fitness Studio 150,000
Castlegregory GAA Club Clubroom maintenance & training pitch development 51,347
Castleisland Desmonds GAA Upgrade Lighting, showers & Maintenance Equipment 66,000
Castleisland RFC Castleisland RFC Security Fence + lighting upgrade 32,028
Castlemaine United Football Club Storage Shed, Gym Equpment, Mower & Ball Stop Nets 24,218
CLG Daingean Uí Chúis Upgrade Training Area & Floodlighting. 77,000
CLG Lios Poil Dressing Rooms Refurb, Gym Equip and LED Lighting 82,694
CLG na Gaeltachta GoalsPosts, Security systems and Equipment 18,585
Comharchumann Forbartha an Leith-Triuigh Handball Alley Roof leaking, needs urgent repairs 20,288
Cracow Park Sports & Leisure Development Outdoor Fitness Equipment & Tennis Fencing Repair 30,145
Cromane GAA Club Clubhouse upgrade for wider community - built 1991 137,159
CUMANN CAIDE BAN CHORCA DHUIBHNE Equipment purchase 19,762
Cumann Peile Piarsaigh na Dromoda Gym Equipment and Security Gates 9,139
Currow GAA Floodlighting and drainage machine. 88,652
Dingle Bay Rovers Pitch Drainage and Dugouts 21,403
Dr Crokes GAA DR Crokes GAA Facilities upgrade 2021 28,806
Duagh GAA Upgrading of Lights and Purchase of Mower 75,540
Firies GAA Firies GAA Ballinvarrig Development 81,809
Fossa GAA Club Dressing rooms, floodlights & renewable energy. 78,377
Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn Multi-Use Games Area 100,490
Glenbeigh Glencar GAA Club Training pitch upgrade and lighted walkway 103,531
Gneeveguilla GAA Club Pitch Development at Gneeveguilla Gaa Club 44,840
Golf Chumann Ceann Sibeal West Kerry golf short-game coaching facility 76,690
Inter Kenmare FC Inter Kenmare FC Artificial Grass Pitch Project 120,579
John Mitchels GAA (Kerry) John Mitchels Community & Sports Facility Upgrade 12,812
Keel Community Council Changing room, showers and toilets 64,024
Keel GAA Club Lighting, Fencing, Gym Equipment & Field Mower 51,869
Kenmare Community School Create home grounds for ISG, ladies football club. 128,116
Kenmare Golf Club Drainage upgrade and Purchase of Coring Machine 82,183
Kenmare Kestrels Relocation of Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Club 8,456
KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL 2021 - Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre 121,483
Kerry Education And Training Board Dressing Rooms for Artificial Pitch 97,853
Kilcummin GAA Club Pitch Lighting, Walk way surfacing and Scoreboard 49,739
Kilgarvan Hurling & Football Club Artificial Playing Surface and Security Fencing 42,311
Killarney Athletic AFC Girls New Soccer Training Pitch 45,172
Killarney Celtic FC Sports Equipment and Lighting Upgrade 28,566
Killarney Legion GAA Club Fields Maintenance & Optimisation 2021 50,258
Killarney Rugby Football Club Clubhouse and changing rooms 123,594
Knockanure GAA Knockanure GAA Walkway, Ballstop and Mower 59,606
Knocknagoshel Gaa Club 1.2m high Railed Spectator / Security fence 26,990
Lios Tuathail AC Lios Tuathail AC equipment/capital Grant 2021 20,300
Listowel Celtic FC Refurbishment of existing Astro pitch carpet 48,818
Listry GAA Club SCP 2020 Listry GAA 46,050
Lixnaw GAA Club Promote Physical Literacy Via Ballwall/Astroturf 150,000
Maine Valley Members Golf Club Drainage and course maintenance 24,628
Mastergeeha FC Synthetic Training Pitch with floodlights &fencing 88,390
Mens and Ladies Club Ballyheigue Castle Golf Club New mower for cutting greens and drain fairways. 61,300
Milltown Castlemaine GAA 'A Future for All' The MC Field Development Plan 150,000
Moyvane Community Sports Centre Ltd Refurbishment works for Community Sports Hall 39,212
Muckross Rowing Club Ltd Participation, Equipment & "Green" Coaching 97,715
O'Neills Crotta GAA Club Perimeter fencing for Pitch & Community walkway 10,947
Rahoonane Community Group Rahoonane Community Centre Astro Area Upgrade 42,162
Scartaglin GAA Natural Playing Pitch Development Project 70,897
Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Replacement of Gym wooden Floor 52,878
Skellig Rangers GAA Club PHASE 3- RE-DEVELOPMENT OF GROUNDS & FACILITIES 26,769
Sneem GAA Club Dressing Room & Lighting upgrade & Gym Equipment. 108,025
Spa GAA Club Build Dressingrooms buy verti drainer, gym ware 96,346
St Brendan's Park FC St Brendans Park FC Astro Turf Pitch 128,116
St Brendans Trust Astro-turf Pitch & Accessible Walking Track 148,982
St Brendans Trust Multi-Purpose All-Weather Pitch and Running Track 150,000
St Brendans Trust Sports/Activity Hall /Activity Hall (Phase 2) 98,811
St Brendans Trust Multi-use games area 21,790
St Brendans Trust Security fencing, Disabled access & ballstop nets. 27,141
St Marys Asdee GAA Club Training & Exercise Area.Purchase Mower. 62,854
St Marys GAA Club Caherciveen Gym&Grounds Development; Physical & Mental Health 123,426
St Senans GAA Upgrade playing surface and erect new fencing 65,943
Tarbert Comprehensive School resurfacing of old worn sports area 46,288
Tarbert GAA Replacement of Halogen Floodlight Heads with LEDs 19,113
TEMPLENOE GAA CLUB Refurbish facilities and fixtures 72,745
Tralee Autosports Company Limited by Guarantee Purchase of crowd control safety barriers 2,592
Tralee Dynamos FC Tralee Dynamos Shed, Equipment, and Machinery 12,934
Tralee Harriers Athletic Club Tartan Lanes and High jump Area 58,886
Tralee Pitch & Putt Club Course Drainage Scheme 46,357
Tralee Regional Sport & Leisure Centre Exercise class studio 51,568
Tralee Rugby Club Tralee RFC Pitch Development 71,795
KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL

 

 Killarney Skateboard Park (2021) 133,188
An Riocht Athletic Club Castleisland 138,631
