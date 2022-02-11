Over €5.5 million in funding for 83 sports clubs and groups in Kerry

Over €5.5 million in funding has been allocated to 83 sports clubs and organisations in Kerry.

The funding was announced in latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin have welcomed the announcement.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae's also welcoming the news.

This funding can go towards the development of sports and physical recreation facilities and the purchase of non-personal sports equipment throughout the country.

The highest allocation win Kerry is €150,000; that amount was allocated to Brosna GAA for the construction of a new fitness studio, Lixnaw GAA Club to promote physical literacy, Milltown Castlemaine GAA for their field development plan and St Brendans Trust for a multi-purpose all-weather pitch and running track.

Ballyduff GAA Club will receive €149,000 for the construction of gymnasium, while An Riocht Athletic Club, Castleisland will receive €138,631 and Kerry County Council will get €133,188 for Killarney Skate Park.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says he campaigned to increase the fund nationwide:

Kerry allocations under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP):