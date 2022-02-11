Over €5.5 million in funding for 83 sports clubs and groups in Kerry

Over €5.5 million in funding has been allocated to 83 sports clubs and organisations in Kerry.
The funding was announced in latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).
Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin have welcomed the announcement.
Deputy Danny Healy-Rae's also welcoming the news.
This funding can go towards the development of sports and physical recreation facilities and the purchase of non-personal sports equipment throughout the country.
The highest allocation win Kerry is €150,000; that amount was allocated to Brosna GAA for the construction of a new fitness studio, Lixnaw GAA Club to promote physical literacy, Milltown Castlemaine GAA for their field development plan and St Brendans Trust for a multi-purpose all-weather pitch and running track.
Ballyduff GAA Club will receive €149,000 for the construction of gymnasium, while An Riocht Athletic Club, Castleisland will receive €138,631 and Kerry County Council will get €133,188 for Killarney Skate Park.
Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says he campaigned to increase the fund nationwide:
Kerry allocations under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP):
|Ardfert Community Council Ltd
|An Fearann multi-sports facility – phases 3 and 4
|130,000
|Asdee Rovers FC
|Ball Stop Nets and Walking track.
|26,367
|Ballyduff GAA Club
|Construction of Gymnasium
|149,000
|Ballylongford GAA Club
|LED Flood Lights, Security fence, Courts
|120,700
|Ballymacelligott GAA Club
|Extension of Drainage Works Purchase of Equipment
|17,065
|Barraduff Community Field Org Ltd
|Walking Track Upgrade led Lights fencing Dugouts
|36,649
|Beale GAA
|Floodlighting
|11,041
|Beaufort GAA Club
|Beaufort GAA All Weather Surface
|134,145
|Brosna GAA
|Construction of new Fitness Studio
|150,000
|Castlegregory GAA Club
|Clubroom maintenance & training pitch development
|51,347
|Castleisland Desmonds GAA
|Upgrade Lighting, showers & Maintenance Equipment
|66,000
|Castleisland RFC
|Castleisland RFC Security Fence + lighting upgrade
|32,028
|Castlemaine United Football Club
|Storage Shed, Gym Equpment, Mower & Ball Stop Nets
|24,218
|CLG Daingean Uí Chúis
|Upgrade Training Area & Floodlighting.
|77,000
|CLG Lios Poil
|Dressing Rooms Refurb, Gym Equip and LED Lighting
|82,694
|CLG na Gaeltachta
|GoalsPosts, Security systems and Equipment
|18,585
|Comharchumann Forbartha an Leith-Triuigh
|Handball Alley Roof leaking, needs urgent repairs
|20,288
|Cracow Park Sports & Leisure Development
|Outdoor Fitness Equipment & Tennis Fencing Repair
|30,145
|Cromane GAA Club
|Clubhouse upgrade for wider community - built 1991
|137,159
|CUMANN CAIDE BAN CHORCA DHUIBHNE
|Equipment purchase
|19,762
|Cumann Peile Piarsaigh na Dromoda
|Gym Equipment and Security Gates
|9,139
|Currow GAA
|Floodlighting and drainage machine.
|88,652
|Dingle Bay Rovers
|Pitch Drainage and Dugouts
|21,403
|Dr Crokes GAA
|DR Crokes GAA Facilities upgrade 2021
|28,806
|Duagh GAA
|Upgrading of Lights and Purchase of Mower
|75,540
|Firies GAA
|Firies GAA Ballinvarrig Development
|81,809
|Fossa GAA Club
|Dressing rooms, floodlights & renewable energy.
|78,377
|Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn
|Multi-Use Games Area
|100,490
|Glenbeigh Glencar GAA Club
|Training pitch upgrade and lighted walkway
|103,531
|Gneeveguilla GAA Club
|Pitch Development at Gneeveguilla Gaa Club
|44,840
|Golf Chumann Ceann Sibeal
|West Kerry golf short-game coaching facility
|76,690
|Inter Kenmare FC
|Inter Kenmare FC Artificial Grass Pitch Project
|120,579
|John Mitchels GAA (Kerry)
|John Mitchels Community & Sports Facility Upgrade
|12,812
|Keel Community Council
|Changing room, showers and toilets
|64,024
|Keel GAA Club
|Lighting, Fencing, Gym Equipment & Field Mower
|51,869
|Kenmare Community School
|Create home grounds for ISG, ladies football club.
|128,116
|Kenmare Golf Club
|Drainage upgrade and Purchase of Coring Machine
|82,183
|Kenmare Kestrels
|Relocation of Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Club
|8,456
|KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL
|2021 - Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre
|121,483
|Kerry Education And Training Board
|Dressing Rooms for Artificial Pitch
|97,853
|Kilcummin GAA Club
|Pitch Lighting, Walk way surfacing and Scoreboard
|49,739
|Kilgarvan Hurling & Football Club
|Artificial Playing Surface and Security Fencing
|42,311
|Killarney Athletic AFC
|Girls New Soccer Training Pitch
|45,172
|Killarney Celtic FC
|Sports Equipment and Lighting Upgrade
|28,566
|Killarney Legion GAA Club
|Fields Maintenance & Optimisation 2021
|50,258
|Killarney Rugby Football Club
|Clubhouse and changing rooms
|123,594
|Knockanure GAA
|Knockanure GAA Walkway, Ballstop and Mower
|59,606
|Knocknagoshel Gaa Club
|1.2m high Railed Spectator / Security fence
|26,990
|Lios Tuathail AC
|Lios Tuathail AC equipment/capital Grant 2021
|20,300
|Listowel Celtic FC
|Refurbishment of existing Astro pitch carpet
|48,818
|Listry GAA Club
|SCP 2020 Listry GAA
|46,050
|Lixnaw GAA Club
|Promote Physical Literacy Via Ballwall/Astroturf
|150,000
|Maine Valley Members Golf Club
|Drainage and course maintenance
|24,628
|Mastergeeha FC
|Synthetic Training Pitch with floodlights &fencing
|88,390
|Mens and Ladies Club Ballyheigue Castle Golf Club
|New mower for cutting greens and drain fairways.
|61,300
|Milltown Castlemaine GAA
|'A Future for All' The MC Field Development Plan
|150,000
|Moyvane Community Sports Centre Ltd
|Refurbishment works for Community Sports Hall
|39,212
|Muckross Rowing Club Ltd
|Participation, Equipment & "Green" Coaching
|97,715
|O'Neills Crotta GAA Club
|Perimeter fencing for Pitch & Community walkway
|10,947
|Rahoonane Community Group
|Rahoonane Community Centre Astro Area Upgrade
|42,162
|Scartaglin GAA
|Natural Playing Pitch Development Project
|70,897
|Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra
|Replacement of Gym wooden Floor
|52,878
|Skellig Rangers GAA Club
|PHASE 3- RE-DEVELOPMENT OF GROUNDS & FACILITIES
|26,769
|Sneem GAA Club
|Dressing Room & Lighting upgrade & Gym Equipment.
|108,025
|Spa GAA Club
|Build Dressingrooms buy verti drainer, gym ware
|96,346
|St Brendan's Park FC
|St Brendans Park FC Astro Turf Pitch
|128,116
|St Brendans Trust
|Astro-turf Pitch & Accessible Walking Track
|148,982
|St Brendans Trust
|Multi-Purpose All-Weather Pitch and Running Track
|150,000
|St Brendans Trust
|Sports/Activity Hall /Activity Hall (Phase 2)
|98,811
|St Brendans Trust
|Multi-use games area
|21,790
|St Brendans Trust
|Security fencing, Disabled access & ballstop nets.
|27,141
|St Marys Asdee GAA Club
|Training & Exercise Area.Purchase Mower.
|62,854
|St Marys GAA Club Caherciveen
|Gym&Grounds Development; Physical & Mental Health
|123,426
|St Senans GAA
|Upgrade playing surface and erect new fencing
|65,943
|Tarbert Comprehensive School
|resurfacing of old worn sports area
|46,288
|Tarbert GAA
|Replacement of Halogen Floodlight Heads with LEDs
|19,113
|TEMPLENOE GAA CLUB
|Refurbish facilities and fixtures
|72,745
|Tralee Autosports Company Limited by Guarantee
|Purchase of crowd control safety barriers
|2,592
|Tralee Dynamos FC
|Tralee Dynamos Shed, Equipment, and Machinery
|12,934
|Tralee Harriers Athletic Club
|Tartan Lanes and High jump Area
|58,886
|Tralee Pitch & Putt Club
|Course Drainage Scheme
|46,357
|Tralee Regional Sport & Leisure Centre
|Exercise class studio
|51,568
|Tralee Rugby Club
|Tralee RFC Pitch Development
|71,795
|KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL
|Killarney Skateboard Park (2021)
|133,188
|An Riocht Athletic Club
|Castleisland
|138,631