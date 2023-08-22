Over €45,000 raised for Comfort for Chemo Kerry at Killarney fundraiser

Over €45,000 (€45,228.50) was raised for Comfort for Chemo Kerry at a fundraising event in Killarney.

Kerry FC took on Killarney Celtic in a friendly soccer match recently and over 800 people attended.

The event was organised in memory of the late John Doyle, a Killarney Celtic and Kerry soccer legend, around his 10th anniversary.

An auction also took place and a Kerry jersey signed by David Clifford fetched €1,800, while a vintage Kerry training top autographed by Colm Cooper went under the hammer for €1,600.

The funds were donated to Comfort for Chemo Kerry, who are raising money to build a €5 million centre of excellence for patients in the county.