Over €312,000 claimed in allowances by Kerry TDs and Senators last year

Kerry TDs and Senators claimed over €312,000 in allowances last year.

That’s according to the Parliamentary Standard Allowance and End of Year Statement for 2022, published by the Houses of the Oireachtas.

The statement logs expenses under two categories; the travel and accommodation allowance, and the public representation allowance.

The travel and accommodation allowance is paid out in 12 bands, based on how far deputies live from Leinster House, and they must attend the Dáil at least 120 days to claim it.

The public representation allowance is paid to facilitate TDs in running their offices.

Kerry Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae each claimed over €33,000 for travel and accommodation, and each claimed over €20,000 for running their respective offices.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin claimed almost €33,000 for travel and accommodation, and he too claimed over €20,000 in the public representation allowance.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly claimed over €32,000 in travel and accommodation expenses, and over €20,000 for running his office.

Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley cannot claim anything under the TAA as Minister for Education, but claimed €16,000 in the PRA and subsequently paid €345 back.

Kerry Senator Mark Daly claimed almost €32,000 for travel and accommodation last year, and over €12,000 to help with the running of his office.

Fellow Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O’Sullivan claimed over €27,500 in travel and accommodation expenses, and over €12,000 to help run his office.