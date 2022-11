Over €300,000 (€312,671) in funding has been provided for Kerry community and voluntary groups to help with energy bills.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, is welcoming the announcement of the new €10 million national fund.

It’s for parish halls, community centres, local development associations, social clubs, ICA Groups, senior citizen groups, men’s sheds, and women’s sheds.