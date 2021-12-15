Over €2m in funding announced for Kerry Airport

Funding of €2.2m has been announced for Kerry Airport.

The allocation has been announced by Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton under the Regional Airports Programme, the Covid -19 Regional State Airports Programme and the Covid-19 Supplementary Supports Scheme for Irish Airports recently approved by the European Commission. It brings to €5.9m the total funding received by Kerry Airport this year.

Minister Naughton said that she fully recognises the devastating impact that Covid has had on regional airports, and that the funding should go a long way towards enabling them to remain financially sustainable as they move beyond this current crisis. The funding has been welcomed by Minister for Education, Norma Foley and Deputy Brendan Griffin.