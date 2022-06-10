Over €280,000 allocated for 221 Kerry projects

Over €280,000 in funding has been allocated for 221 Kerry projects under the Community Activities Fund
It aims to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs, as well as with improvements to their facilities.
The announcement has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fiana Fáil TS Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.
The successful projects in Kerry:
|GROUP / ORGANISATION
|AMOUT AWARDED by LCDC
|PURPOSE OF GRANT & FUNDING
|3rd Kerry Milltown Scout Group
|€1,100.00
|Provide shelving and storage in community hall.
|Annascaul Adventures / Annascaul Tidy Towns
|€1,600.00
|Equipment and running costs
|Annascaul LGFA
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Annascaul Sports Centre
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|Ballyfinane Community Hall Association
|€1,100.00
|Running costs
|Ballyhar Dynamos FC
|€2,964.21
|Fencing and running costs
|Ballymacelligott GAA Club
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|BALLYMACELLIGOTT HANDBALL CLUB
|€1,300.00
|Equipment and running costs
|BEEHIVE THEATRE COMPANY CLG
|€1,100.00
|Running costs
|Brosna GAA Club
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|Brosna le cheile
|€2,000.00
|Construction costs
|Callinafercy RC
|€2,000.00
|Equipment and running costs
|Camp Community Childcare CLG
|€1,200.00
|Equipment and running costs
|Camp Community Council Ltd
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|Castlegregory Celtic FC
|€600.00
|maintenance costs
|Castlegregory Community Council
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|Castleisland AFC
|€2,000.00
|Equipment
|Castleisland community centre
|€1,000.00
|Upgrade of fire equipment and running costs
|Castleisland Day Care Centre
|€2,500.00
|Lighting upgrade
|Castleisland Tidy Towns
|€1,200.00
|Running costs and equipment maintenance
|CASTLEISLAND TOWN PARK
|€1,000.00
|Maintenance costs
|Castlemaine Events Committee
|€1,100.00
|Running costs
|Castlemaine United Football Club (F.C)
|€800.00
|Running costs
|Castlemaine United Soccer Club
|€800.00
|Running costs
|Cill Dubh Brownies
|€800.00
|Running costs and materials
|Coiste Halla Lios Poil
|€2,600.00
|Equipment and running costs
|College Road Residents Association
|€1,400.00
|Equipment
|Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne
|€2,000.00
|installation of equipment
|Cordal Community Preschool Playgroup CLG
|€1,500.00
|Equipment and maintenance costs
|Currow Rural Development
|€800.00
|Equipment and maintenance costs
|Dingle Bay Rovers
|€800.00
|Running costs
|Dingle Mens Shed
|€870.00
|Running costs
|Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance / Comhaontas Turasóireachta Chorca Dhuibhne
|€2,200.00
|Equipment and running costs
|Dingle Tidy Towns Committee
|€750.00
|Equipment and running costs
|Farranfore Development Association
|€900.00
|Running costs
|Gneeveguilla Tidy Towns
|€900.00
|Purchase of materials
|Inch Community Council
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|Island Crown Comm Group Ltd- Lyreacropane
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|Keel Community Council
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|Keel GAA Community Walking Track
|€800.00
|Running costs
|Kerry Diocesan Youth Service
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|Kerry Pool Association
|€1,200.00
|Running costs
|Kielduff Community Co-Operative Society Ltd trading as Kielduff Community Centre
|€800.00
|Running costs
|Killeentierna Community Centre
|€1,500.00
|Equipment, upgrade of lighting and running costs
|KNOCKNAGOSHEL COMMUNITY CENTRE LTD
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|Knocknagoshel Over 55's Social Club & Women's Group CLG
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|Knocknagoshel Sports and Recreational Association CLG
|€600.00
|Running costs
|Lios na gCraobh Residents Association
|€600.00
|Running costs
|Maharees Conservation Association CLG
|€900.00
|Purchase of material and running costs
|Milltown Community Council
|€1,600.00
|Running costs
|MKL Gaels LGFA Club
|€1,000.00
|Cost for use of astro turf pitch
|Nagle Rice Community Centre
|€800.00
|Running costs
|Rugbaí Chorca Dhuibhne
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|Sliabh Luachra Culture and Heritage Centre
|€1,300.00
|Running costs
|St. Mary's Basketball Club
|€900.00
|Equipment
|Stradbally Community Group
|€1,000.00
|Equipment
|Tureencahilll Community Group
|€700.00
|Running costs
|West Kerry Agricultural Show
|€1,393.52
|To purchase IT equipment
|ACARD LTD
|€3,800.00
|Running costs
|An Bhainseach Residents Association
|€500.00
|Development of outdoor all weather area
|Ballinskelligs Inshore Rescue
|€2,000.00
|Upgrade of storage unit, eqipment and running costs
|Blackwater Women's Group
|€1,300.00
|Purchase of materials and running costs
|Bonane Community Co-Op Society Ltd.
|€1,800.00
|Running costs
|Caherciveen Men’s Shed Limited
|€3,690.00
|Running costs
|Caherdaniel Parish Hall Committee
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|Caherdaniel Rowing Club
|€1,700.00
|Equipment and running costs
|Cahersiveen Festival of Music & The Arts
|€1,200.00
|Running costs
|Cahersiveen Tidy Towns
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|Carnegie Arts Centre CLG
|€2,160.00
|Running costs
|Chubs Corner Management Company
|€830.00
|Upgrade of communal area
|Coiste Forbartha na Sceilge
|€2,500.00
|Running costs
|Coiste Pobail Cathair Dónall CLG
|€600.00
|Purchase of materials
|COMHLACHT FORBARTHA AN GHLEANNA
|€2,500.00
|Running costs
|Cracow Park Sports & Leisure Development
|€2,300.00
|Installation costs for equipment
|Cromane Community Council
|€1,440.00
|Running costs
|Dawros Community Development Committee
|€1,800.00
|Maintenance costs
|Forbart Na Dromoda
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Glenbeigh Community Council
|€1,429.94
|Equipment and running costs
|Glenbeigh Glencar GAA Club
|€1,500.00
|Development of a community lighted walkway
|Glenbeigh Sport shall Committee
|€600.00
|Running costs
|IRD Foilmore Kells CLG
|€600.00
|Running costs
|IRD Waterville CLG
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Iveragh Eagles RFC
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Iveragh RFC
|€500.00
|IT Equipment
|KCYMS Management Ltd
|€3,000.00
|Running costs
|Kells CFR
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Kenmare Community Care CLG
|€2,500.00
|Running costs
|Kenmare rowing and boating club
|€500.00
|Equipment
|K-FEST
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Kilgarvan Community Centre
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Kilgarvan Community Development Ltd. By Guarantee
|€800.00
|Equipment
|Kilgarvan GAA Hurling & Football Club
|€1,500.00
|Upgrade of facilities
|Killorglin Rowing Club
|€1,200.00
|Running costs
|KSAG (Killorglin Social Action Group) Community Care Centre
|€700.00
|Provide accessibility ramp
|Lauragh Community Centre
|€2,647.15
|Running costs
|Michael J Quill Centre
|€1,800.00
|Equipment
|NCCWN SOUTH KERRY
|€500.00
|Installation of equipment
|Reenard Development Group
|€400.00
|Equipment
|Sean Scoil Clg
|€500.00
|Running costs
|Sneem Development Co OP ltd/ Sneem Tidy Towns
|€400.00
|Equipment
|Sneem Indoor Bowling Club
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Sneem Men's Shed
|€2,000.00
|Purchase and installation of storage shed
|Templenoe Youth Club
|€600.00
|Running costs
|Valentia Island Community Centre & Gym
|€600.00
|Equipment
|Valentia Island Development Company CLG
|€3,000.00
|Running costs
|4th July Festival
|€4,000.00
|Running costs
|Ballydribeen Residents Association
|€1,850.00
|Running Costs
|Ballyspillane Community & Family Resource Centre CLG.
|€2,400.00
|Upgrade costs
|Barraduff Community Field Organisation
|€1,850.00
|Running costs
|Clann Housing
|€500.00
|Upgrade costs
|Coill na Darach, Clann Housing, Age Friendly Housing.
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Epilepsy Ireland
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Gleneagle Concert Band
|€1,000.00
|Equipment
|Glenflesk Social History Project
|€1,400.00
|Service costs
|KASI, CLG - Killarney Immigrant Support Group
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Kilcummin Looking Good
|€800.00
|Maintenance costs and running costs
|Killarney Athletic AFC
|€1,000.00
|Equipment
|Killarney Camogie Club
|€1,000.00
|Equipment
|Killarney Cardiac Response Unit
|€1,000.00
|Equipment
|Killarney Celtic Football Club
|€1,000.00
|Upgrade of equipment
|Killarney Looking Good Committee
|€1,250.00
|Equipment and running costs
|Killarney Men's Shed
|€200.00
|Equipment
|Killarney Men's Shed
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|Killarney Rugby Football Club
|€1,000.00
|Equipment
|Killarney Swimming Club
|€1,200.00
|Running costs
|Killarney Valley AC
|€1,000.00
|Equipment
|Killarney Water Rescue
|€1,900.00
|Running costs
|Mangerton Girl Guides
|€400.00
|Running costs
|Mastergeeha Football Club
|€800.00
|Running costs
|Muckross Community Association
|€1,402.79
|Maintenance costs
|Muckross Rowing Club
|€650.00
|Equipment
|Muckross Rowing Club
|€250.00
|Equipment
|Rally promotions ltd in conjunction with Killarney and District Motor club
|€3,550.00
|Running costs
|Rathmore Ravens Basketball Club
|€733.02
|Running costs
|Social Action Group Rathmore CLG
|€2,500.00
|Running costs
|South & East Kerry Community Rural Track Ltd.
|€1,200.00
|Running costs
|St Pauls Basketball Club
|€1,200.00
|Running costs
|St Pauls Basketball Club
|€2,000.00
|Equipment
|Abbeydorney Parish Hall Clg
|€1,500.00
|Upgrade costs
|Asdee Community Development Association
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|Ballybunion Active Retirement
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Ballybunion Community Centre
|€1,750.00
|Running costs
|Ballybunion Community Forum
|€2,761.46
|Running costs
|Ballybunion Men’s Shed
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|Ballybunion Tidy Towns
|€1,100.00
|Running costs
|Ballyduff Tidy Towns (Originally Marlene Jones)
|€1,500.00
|Equipment and running costs
|Ballyheigue Inshore Rescue Service
|€1,250.00
|Running costs
|Ballyheigue Social Economy Enterprises CLG
|€500.00
|Equipment
|BallyheigueTidy Towns
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|Ballylongford Enterprise Association
|€1,500.00
|Installation costs and running costs
|Causeway & District, Resource, Day care, Recreational & Social Development Company Limited by Guarantee
|€1,500.00
|Construction costs
|Clounmacon Community Centre
|€1,500.00
|Equipment
|Duagh Sports and Leisure Complex Limited
|€1,500.00
|Installation of equipment
|Feale Drive Community House
|€1,575.42
|Equipment and running costs
|Glor na NGael
|€500.00
|Running costs
|Hawthorn Drive Residents Association
|€750.00
|Equipment
|Irish Wheelchair Association
|€1,500.00
|Equipment
|Kerry Parents and Friends Association
|€1,500.00
|Equipment
|Kerry Writers' Museum
|€900.00
|Running costs
|Kilflynn Area Development Clg
|€500.00
|Running costs
|Knockanure Community Development Association/Knockanure Community Centre
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|LB ROVERS FC
|€750.00
|Equipment
|Lenamore Rovers
|€750.00
|Equipment
|Listowel Bazaar Group
|€1,100.00
|Running costs
|Listowel Business and Community Alliance
|€1,000.00
|Equipment
|Listowel Celtic AFC
|€750.00
|Running costs
|Listowel Community Centre
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|Listowel Emmets CLG
|€750.00
|Running costs
|Listowel Pitch and Putt Club
|€750.00
|Upgrade costs
|Listowel Tidy Towns Group
|€1,500.00
|Equipment
|Lixnaw Development Association
|€400.00
|Running costs
|Lixnaw GAA Club
|€750.00
|Running costs
|Moyvane Community Sports Hall
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|Moyvane Development Association (MDA)
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|N/E Kerry Community First Responders Group
|€1,000.00
|Equipment
|North Kerry Home Maintenance Service - NEWKD
|€1,000.00
|Equipment
|Shannow Brownie and Ladybird Unit, Irish Girl Guides
|€550.00
|Running costs
|St John's Theatre & Arts Centre
|€2,000.00
|Equipment
|St Joseph’s Basketball Club
|€750.00
|Running costs
|Tarbert Bridewell CLG
|€2,000.00
|Running costs
|Tarbert Community Care CLG
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|Tarbert Development Association
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|The Diarmuid O’Catháin (Ceolann) Cultural Centre
|€2,450.00
|Upgrade of facilities, equipment and running costs.
|The Lartigue Monorail Restoration Company Ltd
|€5,000.00
|Running costs
|1st Kerry Scout Group Tralee
|€1,750.00
|Running costs
|AK Inspired CLG
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|Ardfert Community Council
|€3,000.00
|Running costs
|Ardfert Football Club
|€1,175.81
|Equipment
|Blennerville/Ballyard Community Games
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Duchas Cultural Committee, Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eareann Ciarrai
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Fenits Changing Tides
|€600.00
|Equipment and installation costs
|Friends of ABLE
|€1,250.00
|Equipment
|Irish Red Cross Tralee Branch
|€1,380.00
|Running costs
|Kerins O'Rahillys GAA
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|Kerins Park Residents Association
|€2,250.00
|Equipment
|Kerry Chapter, Munster Branch, Irish Pipe Band Association
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Kerry Diocesan Youth Service
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|Kerry Peer Support Network
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|Kerry Rape & Sexual Abuse Centre CLG
|€500.00
|Equipment
|Kerry Women's Resource Centre C.L.G trading as Phoenix Women's Centre
|€4,800.00
|Running costs
|Killeen Wood Residents Association
|€2,250.00
|Equipment
|Knockmoyle Residents Association
|€2,000.00
|Service costs
|Meals on Wheels Tralee
|€1,500.00
|Equipment
|Naomh Pádraig CLG
|€750.00
|Upgrade costs
|Rahoonane Community Centre Group
|€1,750.00
|Running costs
|St Brendan's Athletic Club
|€750.00
|Running costs
|St Brendan's Girl Guides tralee
|€1,500.00
|Equipment
|St John's Cemetery Committee
|€500.00
|Upgrade costs
|St Pats LGFA
|€750.00
|Equipment
|St. Margaret’s Boxing Club
|€2,750.00
|Running costs
|Tralee Autosports Company Limited by Guarantee t/a Kerry Motor Club
|€200.00
|Running costs
|Tralee Chamber Alliance
|€953.48
|Running costs
|Tralee Community Bridge Club
|€1,000.00
|Running costs
|Tralee Community Garden Project
|€300.00
|Educational costs
|Tralee Community Responders
|€1,000.00
|Equipment
|Tralee Flower and Garden Club
|€500.00
|Running costs
|Tralee Pitch & Putt Club
|€750.00
|Upgrade costs
|Tralee RFC
|€1,500.00
|Running costs
|KDYS
|€1,087.84
|Running costs
|Kerry Darts Association
|€1,780.10
|Equipment
|Kingdom Branch of Irish Pony Club
|€692.26
|Equipment