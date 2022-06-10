Over €280,000 allocated for 221 Kerry projects

Over €280,000 in funding has been allocated for 221 Kerry projects under the Community Activities Fund

It aims to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

The announcement has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fiana Fáil TS Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

The successful projects in Kerry: