Over €280,000 allocated for 221 Kerry projects

Jun 10, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Over €280,000 allocated for 221 Kerry projects
Photo: Pixabay
Over €280,000 in funding has been allocated for 221 Kerry projects under the Community Activities Fund

It aims to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

The announcement has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fiana Fáil TS Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

The successful projects in Kerry:

GROUP /  ORGANISATION AMOUT AWARDED by LCDC PURPOSE OF GRANT & FUNDING
3rd Kerry Milltown Scout Group €1,100.00 Provide shelving and storage in community hall.
Annascaul Adventures / Annascaul Tidy Towns €1,600.00 Equipment and running costs
Annascaul LGFA €500.00 Equipment
Annascaul Sports Centre €1,000.00 Running costs
Ballyfinane Community Hall Association €1,100.00 Running costs
Ballyhar Dynamos FC €2,964.21 Fencing and running costs
Ballymacelligott GAA Club €1,500.00 Running costs
BALLYMACELLIGOTT HANDBALL CLUB €1,300.00 Equipment and running costs
BEEHIVE THEATRE COMPANY CLG €1,100.00 Running costs
Brosna GAA Club €1,000.00 Running costs
Brosna le cheile €2,000.00 Construction costs
Callinafercy RC €2,000.00 Equipment and running costs
Camp Community  Childcare CLG €1,200.00 Equipment and running costs
Camp Community Council Ltd €1,500.00 Running costs
Castlegregory Celtic FC €600.00 maintenance costs
Castlegregory Community Council €1,500.00 Running costs
Castleisland AFC €2,000.00 Equipment
Castleisland community centre €1,000.00 Upgrade of fire equipment and running costs
Castleisland Day Care Centre €2,500.00 Lighting upgrade
Castleisland Tidy Towns €1,200.00 Running costs and equipment maintenance
CASTLEISLAND TOWN PARK €1,000.00 Maintenance costs
Castlemaine Events Committee €1,100.00 Running costs
Castlemaine United Football Club (F.C) €800.00 Running costs
Castlemaine United Soccer Club €800.00 Running costs
Cill Dubh Brownies €800.00 Running costs and materials
Coiste Halla Lios Poil €2,600.00 Equipment and running costs
College Road Residents Association €1,400.00 Equipment
Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne €2,000.00 installation of equipment
Cordal Community Preschool Playgroup CLG €1,500.00 Equipment and maintenance costs
Currow Rural Development €800.00 Equipment and maintenance costs
Dingle Bay Rovers €800.00 Running costs
Dingle Mens Shed €870.00 Running costs
Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance / Comhaontas Turasóireachta Chorca Dhuibhne €2,200.00 Equipment and running costs
Dingle Tidy Towns Committee €750.00 Equipment and running costs
Farranfore Development Association €900.00 Running costs
Gneeveguilla Tidy Towns €900.00 Purchase of materials
Inch Community Council €1,000.00 Running costs
Island Crown Comm Group Ltd- Lyreacropane €1,000.00 Running costs
Keel Community Council €1,500.00 Running costs
Keel GAA Community Walking Track €800.00 Running costs
Kerry Diocesan Youth Service €1,000.00 Running costs
Kerry Pool Association €1,200.00 Running costs
Kielduff Community Co-Operative Society Ltd trading as Kielduff Community Centre €800.00 Running costs
Killeentierna Community Centre €1,500.00 Equipment, upgrade of lighting and running costs
KNOCKNAGOSHEL COMMUNITY CENTRE LTD €1,500.00 Running costs
Knocknagoshel Over 55's Social Club & Women's Group CLG €1,500.00 Running costs
Knocknagoshel Sports and Recreational Association CLG €600.00 Running costs
Lios na gCraobh Residents Association €600.00 Running costs
Maharees Conservation Association CLG €900.00 Purchase of material and running costs
Milltown Community Council €1,600.00 Running costs
MKL Gaels LGFA Club €1,000.00 Cost for use of astro turf pitch
Nagle Rice Community Centre €800.00 Running costs
Rugbaí Chorca Dhuibhne €1,000.00 Running costs
Sliabh Luachra Culture and Heritage Centre €1,300.00 Running costs
St. Mary's Basketball Club €900.00 Equipment
Stradbally Community Group €1,000.00 Equipment
Tureencahilll Community Group €700.00 Running costs
West Kerry Agricultural Show €1,393.52 To purchase IT equipment
ACARD LTD €3,800.00 Running costs
An Bhainseach Residents Association €500.00 Development of outdoor all weather area
Ballinskelligs Inshore Rescue €2,000.00 Upgrade of storage unit, eqipment and running costs
Blackwater Women's Group €1,300.00 Purchase of materials and running costs
Bonane Community Co-Op Society Ltd. €1,800.00 Running costs
Caherciveen Men’s Shed Limited €3,690.00 Running costs
Caherdaniel Parish Hall Committee €1,000.00 Running costs
Caherdaniel Rowing Club €1,700.00 Equipment and running costs
Cahersiveen Festival of Music & The Arts €1,200.00 Running costs
Cahersiveen Tidy Towns €1,000.00 Running costs
Carnegie Arts Centre CLG €2,160.00 Running costs
Chubs Corner Management Company €830.00 Upgrade of communal area
Coiste Forbartha na Sceilge €2,500.00 Running costs
Coiste Pobail Cathair Dónall CLG €600.00 Purchase of materials
COMHLACHT FORBARTHA AN GHLEANNA €2,500.00 Running costs
Cracow Park Sports & Leisure Development €2,300.00 Installation costs for equipment
Cromane Community Council €1,440.00 Running costs
Dawros Community Development Committee €1,800.00 Maintenance costs
Forbart Na  Dromoda €500.00 Equipment
Glenbeigh Community Council €1,429.94 Equipment and running costs
Glenbeigh Glencar GAA Club €1,500.00 Development of a community lighted walkway
Glenbeigh Sport shall Committee €600.00 Running costs
IRD Foilmore Kells CLG €600.00 Running costs
IRD Waterville CLG €500.00 Equipment
Iveragh Eagles RFC €500.00 Equipment
Iveragh RFC €500.00 IT Equipment
KCYMS Management Ltd €3,000.00 Running costs
Kells CFR €500.00 Equipment
Kenmare Community Care CLG €2,500.00 Running costs
Kenmare rowing and boating club €500.00 Equipment
K-FEST €500.00 Equipment
Kilgarvan Community Centre €500.00 Equipment
Kilgarvan Community Development Ltd. By Guarantee €800.00 Equipment
Kilgarvan GAA Hurling & Football Club €1,500.00 Upgrade of facilities
Killorglin Rowing Club €1,200.00 Running costs
KSAG (Killorglin Social Action Group) Community Care Centre €700.00 Provide accessibility ramp
Lauragh Community Centre €2,647.15 Running costs
Michael J Quill Centre €1,800.00 Equipment
NCCWN SOUTH KERRY €500.00 Installation of equipment
Reenard Development Group €400.00 Equipment
Sean Scoil Clg €500.00 Running costs
Sneem Development Co OP ltd/ Sneem Tidy Towns €400.00 Equipment
Sneem Indoor Bowling Club €500.00 Equipment
Sneem Men's Shed €2,000.00 Purchase and installation of storage shed
Templenoe Youth Club €600.00 Running costs
Valentia Island Community Centre & Gym €600.00 Equipment
Valentia Island Development Company CLG €3,000.00 Running costs
4th July Festival €4,000.00 Running costs
Ballydribeen Residents Association €1,850.00 Running Costs
Ballyspillane Community & Family Resource Centre CLG. €2,400.00 Upgrade costs
Barraduff Community Field Organisation €1,850.00 Running costs
Clann Housing €500.00 Upgrade costs
Coill na Darach, Clann Housing, Age Friendly Housing. €500.00 Equipment
Epilepsy Ireland €500.00 Equipment
Gleneagle Concert Band €1,000.00 Equipment
Glenflesk Social History Project €1,400.00 Service costs
KASI, CLG - Killarney Immigrant Support Group €500.00 Equipment
Kilcummin Looking Good €800.00 Maintenance costs and running costs
Killarney Athletic AFC €1,000.00 Equipment
Killarney Camogie Club €1,000.00 Equipment
Killarney Cardiac Response Unit €1,000.00 Equipment
Killarney Celtic Football Club €1,000.00 Upgrade of equipment
Killarney Looking Good Committee €1,250.00 Equipment and running costs
Killarney Men's Shed €200.00 Equipment
Killarney Men's Shed €1,000.00 Running costs
Killarney Rugby Football Club €1,000.00 Equipment
Killarney Swimming Club €1,200.00 Running costs
Killarney Valley AC €1,000.00 Equipment
Killarney Water Rescue €1,900.00 Running costs
Mangerton Girl Guides €400.00 Running costs
Mastergeeha Football Club €800.00 Running costs
Muckross Community Association €1,402.79 Maintenance costs
Muckross Rowing Club €650.00 Equipment
Muckross Rowing Club €250.00 Equipment
Rally promotions ltd in conjunction with Killarney and District Motor club €3,550.00 Running costs
Rathmore Ravens Basketball Club €733.02 Running costs
Social Action Group Rathmore CLG €2,500.00 Running costs
South & East Kerry Community Rural Track Ltd. €1,200.00 Running costs
St Pauls Basketball Club €1,200.00 Running costs
St Pauls Basketball Club €2,000.00 Equipment
Abbeydorney Parish Hall Clg €1,500.00 Upgrade costs
Asdee Community Development Association €1,500.00 Running costs
Ballybunion Active Retirement €500.00 Equipment
Ballybunion Community Centre €1,750.00 Running costs
Ballybunion Community Forum €2,761.46 Running costs
Ballybunion Men’s Shed €1,000.00 Running costs
Ballybunion Tidy Towns €1,100.00 Running costs
Ballyduff Tidy Towns (Originally Marlene Jones) €1,500.00 Equipment and running costs
Ballyheigue Inshore Rescue Service €1,250.00 Running costs
Ballyheigue Social Economy Enterprises CLG €500.00 Equipment
BallyheigueTidy Towns €1,000.00 Running costs
Ballylongford Enterprise Association €1,500.00 Installation costs and running costs
Causeway & District, Resource, Day care, Recreational & Social Development Company Limited by Guarantee €1,500.00 Construction costs
Clounmacon Community Centre €1,500.00 Equipment
Duagh Sports and Leisure Complex Limited €1,500.00 Installation of equipment
Feale Drive Community House €1,575.42 Equipment and running costs
Glor na NGael €500.00 Running costs
Hawthorn Drive Residents Association €750.00 Equipment
Irish Wheelchair Association €1,500.00 Equipment
Kerry Parents and Friends Association €1,500.00 Equipment
Kerry Writers' Museum €900.00 Running costs
Kilflynn Area Development Clg €500.00 Running costs
Knockanure Community Development Association/Knockanure Community Centre €1,500.00 Running costs
LB ROVERS FC €750.00 Equipment
Lenamore Rovers €750.00 Equipment
Listowel Bazaar Group €1,100.00 Running costs
Listowel Business and Community Alliance €1,000.00 Equipment
Listowel Celtic AFC €750.00 Running costs
Listowel Community Centre €1,500.00 Running costs
Listowel Emmets CLG €750.00 Running costs
Listowel Pitch and Putt Club €750.00 Upgrade costs
Listowel Tidy Towns Group €1,500.00 Equipment
Lixnaw Development Association €400.00 Running costs
Lixnaw GAA Club €750.00 Running costs
Moyvane Community Sports Hall €1,500.00 Running costs
Moyvane Development Association (MDA) €1,500.00 Running costs
N/E Kerry Community First Responders Group €1,000.00 Equipment
North Kerry Home Maintenance Service - NEWKD €1,000.00 Equipment
Shannow Brownie and Ladybird Unit, Irish Girl Guides €550.00 Running costs
St John's Theatre & Arts Centre €2,000.00 Equipment
St Joseph’s Basketball Club €750.00 Running costs
Tarbert Bridewell CLG €2,000.00 Running costs
Tarbert Community Care CLG €1,500.00 Running costs
Tarbert Development Association €1,000.00 Running costs
The Diarmuid O’Catháin (Ceolann) Cultural Centre €2,450.00 Upgrade of facilities, equipment and running costs.
The Lartigue Monorail Restoration Company Ltd €5,000.00 Running costs
1st Kerry Scout Group Tralee €1,750.00 Running costs
AK Inspired CLG €1,500.00 Running costs
Ardfert Community Council €3,000.00 Running costs
Ardfert Football Club €1,175.81 Equipment
Blennerville/Ballyard Community Games €500.00 Equipment
Duchas Cultural Committee, Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eareann Ciarrai €500.00 Equipment
Fenits Changing Tides €600.00 Equipment and installation costs
Friends of ABLE €1,250.00 Equipment
Irish Red Cross Tralee Branch €1,380.00 Running costs
Kerins O'Rahillys GAA €1,500.00 Running costs
Kerins Park Residents Association €2,250.00 Equipment
Kerry Chapter, Munster Branch, Irish Pipe Band Association €500.00 Equipment
Kerry Diocesan Youth Service €1,000.00 Running costs
Kerry Peer Support Network €1,000.00 Running costs
Kerry Rape & Sexual Abuse Centre CLG €500.00 Equipment
Kerry Women's Resource Centre C.L.G trading as Phoenix Women's Centre €4,800.00 Running costs
Killeen Wood Residents Association €2,250.00 Equipment
Knockmoyle Residents Association €2,000.00 Service costs
Meals on Wheels Tralee €1,500.00 Equipment
Naomh Pádraig CLG €750.00 Upgrade costs
Rahoonane Community Centre Group €1,750.00 Running costs
St Brendan's Athletic Club €750.00 Running costs
St Brendan's Girl Guides tralee €1,500.00 Equipment
St John's Cemetery Committee €500.00 Upgrade costs
St Pats LGFA €750.00 Equipment
St. Margaret’s Boxing Club €2,750.00 Running costs
Tralee Autosports Company Limited by Guarantee t/a Kerry Motor Club €200.00 Running costs
Tralee Chamber Alliance €953.48 Running costs
Tralee Community Bridge Club €1,000.00 Running costs
Tralee Community Garden Project €300.00 Educational costs
Tralee Community Responders €1,000.00 Equipment
Tralee Flower and Garden Club €500.00 Running costs
Tralee Pitch & Putt Club €750.00 Upgrade costs
Tralee RFC €1,500.00 Running costs
KDYS €1,087.84 Running costs
Kerry Darts Association €1,780.10 Equipment
Kingdom Branch of Irish Pony Club €692.26 Equipment

 

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

