Over €260,000 awarded to Kerry archaeological site protection

Over €260, 000 has been awarded to protect archaeological monuments in Kerry.

This is a part of the 2024 Community Monuments Fund, which aims to conserve, maintain, and protect local monuments and historic sites.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, has today announced that over €7.4 million will be awarded to 140 projects around the country.

Six Kerry projects were awarded funding.

Projects awarded funding this year include:

• Cill Buaine - €46,623.50

• Killagh Priory - €99,607.50

• Ahamore Abbey - €28,290.00

• Killobarnaun oratory - €26,199.00

• Hermitage, Lixnaw - €29,912.00

• Kyrie Eleison Abbey - €29,397.00