Over €250,000 raised for four Kerry charities

Sep 12, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Over €250,000 raised for four Kerry charities
Four Kerry charities have received over €121,000 from Radio Kerry Radio Bingo. 

After a hiatus of many years, Radio Kerry reintroduced Radio Bingo in May 2021, a time when many live events and charity fundraisers were on hold due to Covid 19. 

Following a successful first year, the proceeds raised from Radio Bingo will be shared equally among the 4 charities - Kerry Cancer Support Group, Kerry Hospice, Recovery Haven Kerry Cancer Support House and Comfort for Chemo Kerry. 

In July 2020, Radio Kerry worked with the 4 charities on a one day fundraiser called Celebrate4Life, which raised over €135,000, 

In total €256,000 has been raised for the four charities  

John O’Sullivan, Executive Chairperson of the Board at Radio Kerry, has praised the people of Kerry for the success

 

