Advertisement
News

Over €230,000 allocated to 34 Kerry heritage projects

Feb 15, 2025 12:51 By radiokerrynews
Over €230,000 allocated to 34 Kerry heritage projects
Share this article

Over €230,000 has been allocated to 34 heritage projects in Kerry.

The funding was announced under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) 2025.

The allocation for projects in Kerry has been welcomed by local TDs Michael Cahill and Danny Healy-Rae.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan announced that 650 projects are to receive funding under this scheme.

It aims to support property owners to conserve and enhance historic buildings and streetscapes, while also preserving and developing traditional building skills.

34 Kerry projects will share in €236,458.

Advertisement

€13,361 has been allocated for the Gate Lodge at Aghadoe House in Killarney, while €12,024 will go towards the Phoenix Building in The Mall, Tralee.

John Ross Jewellers on Lower Castle Street, Tralee is to receive €10,422 and Presentation Secondary School in Castleisland has been allocated €10,925.

Minister O’Sullivan says Ireland’s built heritage is a national asset which enriches our countryside, villages, towns, and cities.

Advertisement

The full list of Kerry projects which will receive funding may be found here

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Match goers asked to be mindful of parking restrictions in Tralee
Advertisement
Gardaí responded to a medical emergency on North Kerry farm last night
21 Kerry schools committed to a smartphone-free childhood
Advertisement

Recommended

Team Ireland concludes European Youth Olympic Festival campaign
Special launch event and reunion to mark 50 years of Circuit of Kerry
No change in condition of jockey Michael O'Sullivan
World number one acceptes three-month ban
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus