Over €230,000 allocated to 34 Kerry heritage projects

Over €230,000 has been allocated to 34 heritage projects in Kerry.

The funding was announced under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) 2025.

The allocation for projects in Kerry has been welcomed by local TDs Michael Cahill and Danny Healy-Rae.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan announced that 650 projects are to receive funding under this scheme.

It aims to support property owners to conserve and enhance historic buildings and streetscapes, while also preserving and developing traditional building skills.

34 Kerry projects will share in €236,458.

€13,361 has been allocated for the Gate Lodge at Aghadoe House in Killarney, while €12,024 will go towards the Phoenix Building in The Mall, Tralee.

John Ross Jewellers on Lower Castle Street, Tralee is to receive €10,422 and Presentation Secondary School in Castleisland has been allocated €10,925.

Minister O’Sullivan says Ireland’s built heritage is a national asset which enriches our countryside, villages, towns, and cities.

The full list of Kerry projects which will receive funding may be found here