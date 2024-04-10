Historic commercial building in Tralee town centre sold

A prominent commercial property in Tralee town centre has been sold.

The Phoenix Building in the Mall, was put on the market last year with a guide price of €1.5 million.

The historic, over 7,000 (7,072) square foot (657 sq. metres) building, located in the Mall Tralee, was put on the market in 2023.

The three-storey property was once the home of the Revington retail business and is now fully occupied.

Selling agent Eamonn McQuinn of McQuinn Consulting, says the premises was sold to a local private investor; adding the sale marks a significant milestone and vote of confidence for the town centre.

McQuinn Consulting say the premises will house three business units, including the former elverys unit, which was recently let to HQ Tralee.

The price of the agreed sale of the Phoenix building and the identity of the buyer hasn’t been disclosed.