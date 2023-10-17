Advertisement
Over €18 million spent strengthening and re-sealing Kerry local and regional roads last year

Oct 17, 2023 09:13 By radiokerrynews
Over €18 million was spent strengthening and re-sealing local and regional roads in Kerry last year.

The figures are contained in the annual National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC) report.

This report measures the performance of each local authority.

10.2km of regional roads were strengthened in Kerry last year, with €2.8 million (€2,816,491) spent by Kerry County Council.

103.2kms of local roads were also strengthened last year at a cost of €11.3 (€11,356,811); these roads include primary, secondary and tertiary roads throughout the county.

In addition to this work, a further 13.5km of regional roads were re-sealed last year, costing €444,468, while another 159.2km of local roads were re-sealed at a cost of €3.4 million (€3,482,596).

