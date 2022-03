Listowel town has been granted over €150,000 (€151,596) in funding under the Historic Towns Initiative.

The funding aims to support conservation of seven historic structures in William Street, Church Street and the Square.

It will also build upon the programme of conservation and repairs carried out under this scheme in 2021.

Minister for Education Norma Foley welcomes the funding and says it will help preserve Listowel’s historical buildings.