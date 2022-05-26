Advertisement
News

Over €13 million allocated for Kerry healthcare services

May 26, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Over €13 million allocated for Kerry healthcare services Over €13 million allocated for Kerry healthcare services
Share this article

Over €13 million (€13.11 million) in funding has been announced for healthcare services across Kerry.

The funding has been allocated to University Hospital Kerry for a number of projects, as well as two community hospitals.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.

Advertisement

University Hospital Kerry will receive over €12.5 million, which will go towards the following projects.

€6.75 million is for the blood science project, which will create a vertical extension and the refurbishment of the existing pathology laboratory.

€1.8 million will fund the provision of an additional obstetrics theatre, plus an upgrade of an existing theatre and vertical extension at UHK, and €1.1 million will be spent on the replacement of key water infrastructure.

Advertisement

€1.13 million will be used to build five new single ensuite rooms in an existing orthopaedic ward, €750,000 will cover installation of a new emergency lighting system, while €300,000 will go towards the reconfiguration of the existing High Dependency Unit.

€600,000 has been allocated to enhance the maternity birthing development including triage assessment, an antenatal ward, single bed induction rooms, birthing rooms and ancillary accommodation, and €250,000 will be spent this year on the upgrade and extension to the oncology ward, while €20,000 is for construction works to allow for the installation of a second CT scanner.

Cahersiveen Community Hospital will receive €140,000 for the provision of a new ambulance station and Listowel Community Hospital will receive investment of €160,000 to facilitate the refurbishment and extension of a 33-bed facility.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus