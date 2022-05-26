Over €13 million allocated for Kerry healthcare services

Over €13 million (€13.11 million) in funding has been announced for healthcare services across Kerry.

The funding has been allocated to University Hospital Kerry for a number of projects, as well as two community hospitals.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.

University Hospital Kerry will receive over €12.5 million, which will go towards the following projects.

€6.75 million is for the blood science project, which will create a vertical extension and the refurbishment of the existing pathology laboratory.

€1.8 million will fund the provision of an additional obstetrics theatre, plus an upgrade of an existing theatre and vertical extension at UHK, and €1.1 million will be spent on the replacement of key water infrastructure.

€1.13 million will be used to build five new single ensuite rooms in an existing orthopaedic ward, €750,000 will cover installation of a new emergency lighting system, while €300,000 will go towards the reconfiguration of the existing High Dependency Unit.

€600,000 has been allocated to enhance the maternity birthing development including triage assessment, an antenatal ward, single bed induction rooms, birthing rooms and ancillary accommodation, and €250,000 will be spent this year on the upgrade and extension to the oncology ward, while €20,000 is for construction works to allow for the installation of a second CT scanner.

Cahersiveen Community Hospital will receive €140,000 for the provision of a new ambulance station and Listowel Community Hospital will receive investment of €160,000 to facilitate the refurbishment and extension of a 33-bed facility.